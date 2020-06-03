Carol E. Dalziel Stocker Haskins-Mcphetres 1923 – 2020 DENVER, Colo. – Carol E. Dalziel Stocker Haskins-Mcphetres died Saturday May 2nd at Balfour in Stapleton Denver, Colo. of natural causes. She was 96. Born in 1923 in Milwaukee, Wis., daughter of Joshua Dalziel (who was born in Scotland and moved to Milwaukee as a draftsman) and Mary Josephine Nelson Taylor of Milwaukee. She attended St. Katherine’s Episcopal School in Davenport, Iowa from 1932 to 1938 and graduated from Shorewood High School Shorewood, Wis. in 1941. She married Dr. Robert Stocker in 1946 and moved to Oconomowoc, Wis. where they raised three daughters, Susan Bristol – Scott (Colorado), Sandee Smith – Steve (Colorado) and Robin Chibroski – Gordon (Maine). The marriage ended in 1959. In 1963 she married John F. Haskins who had three children, Lynne (Maine), John (California) and Timothy (Alaska). The combined family moved to Brunswick, Maine where they lived for 36 years. She was very active in the community working as a real estate agent, attending St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, volunteering with many organizations including the Maine State Theatre. They bought land on Gunpoint in Harpswell and over the years built by hand a summer camp from the ground up. She loved to travel and her adventures often took her to York, England where she researched her ancestry going back to the early 19th century. She made friends easily and where ever she went including a lasting friendship on an airplane meeting her seatmate from York, England. Their retirement took them to Green Valley, Ariz. She loved Arizona and its landscape. She took up shuffle board where she enjoyed her friends and the competition. She played bridge and did crossword puzzles because these things kept her mind sharp. She often led people to Mexico who were uncomfortable crossing the border. She showed them her favorite shops and restaurants where she would practice the Spanish she was learning in class. She was always ready to go to interesting places including horse racing and always loved meeting interesting people. John Haskins died in 1999. Carol married Dr. Erwood E. McPhetres in 2005 In Green Valley, Ariz. when she was 82. They both had travelled a lot and continued travelling together into their late eighties wanting to go to places neither one had travelled to before, like Russia and Egypt. Her last travel adventure was to the long time promised (by Mac) cruise to Hawaii when she was 92. It took that long because Mac had already been there. She lived life to the fullest. She was a wonderful role model to so many. Her sense of adventure, spirit, humor, curiosity and love was contagious and will forever remain with everyone who met her. Carol is survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to: The Ronald MacDonald House 250 Brackett St. Portland, ME 04102

