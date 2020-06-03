Sid Rumma, a partner at Ada’s pasta restaurant on Congress Street in Portland, couldn’t participate in the Black Lives Matter protests, but he could offer a bowl of spaghetti to those protesting.

“I’m just trying to be helpful,” he said as he prepared free midday meals on Wednesday, the second day he and his team at Ada’s have offered to feed and nourish hungry protesters in advance of the afternoon’s public demonstrations. “I’m not able to participate, but I was thinking, how can I be helpful – not only to the protesters, but to anybody in need in the whole community. With all that is happening beside the protests, these last couple of months have been crazy,” he said.

Rumma estimated he served about 25 meals on Tuesday, and expected to serve many more in advance of Wednesday’s protests. The Portland restaurant is among the many businesses, organizations and individuals who have supported protesters by offering food, water, first aid and other necessities during this week of intense protests in downtown Portland. MaineTransNet is helping to raise money for bail for those who are jailed, and groups like the Students of Color Coalition at Maine College of Art are putting chalk in the hands of protesters and residents alike so people can express their rage in a rainbow of colors.

“There is so much strife going on right now and so many people fighting to be heard. Writing something on the ground is my way of contributing, and it’s temporal,” said Athena Lynch of the MECA student group, which is working with Love Lab Studio of Portland to distribute chalk around town.

Molly and Rick Wood, co-owners of Rick’s Lobby Cafe in Post Office Square across from Portland City Hall, distributed snacks, water, masks and medical supplies to protesters on Wednesday afternoon. As a white woman of privilege, it’s the least she could do, Molly Wood said.

“We’re just doing whatever we can, because black lives matter and I am a white person. I have privileges that others don’t, and I need to do my part, whatever I can do,” she said.

On Wednesday, Rising Tide Brewing Co. announced that it is splitting the profits of sales from its annual Pride T-shirt with EqualityMaine, which always benefits from sales of an annual fashion accessory; and the Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, which was co-founded by Alain Nahimana, whose death over the weekend shocked the community and set the stage for a week of grief. Although unrelated, Nahimana’s death and George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis convinced Rising Tide that “it was an appropriate time to expand our donations from the proceeds of the shirt to a wider part of the community,” said Rising Tide co-owner Nathan Sanborn.

He said he wasn’t surprised that Portland business owners and others have stepped up to help.

“I think Portland is a pretty progressive city overall, and I think a lot of business owners are feeling the same way. Certainly, the ones I am friends with have expressed the same sort of pain, anger, frustration and heartache around the issues of injustice that we all have to step up and respond to,” Sanborn said.

Many businesses and other organizations in Portland offered messages of support for Black Lives Matter protesters and the cause of equality. The Honey Paw restaurant closed Wednesday to support protesters and to give employees the chance to join them, posting on social media, “Black lives matter. We stand in solidarity with the people of color who have been the targets of inequitable policing, and with the peaceful protesters who demand change.”

Portland Stage, Maine Historical Society and Mad Horse Theatre Company also issued messages of solidarity. Roux and Cyr Gallery on Free Street, which sustained vandalism during the protest, placed plywood painted with the words “Peace and Unity” over broken windows and asked protesters and others to share messages on the board’s empty space.

The Portland Museum of Art, which is hosting a digital event on Thursday night to encourage empathy, said on its website, “Over the last month, we have witnessed terrible acts of injustice which have affected the Black community. The deaths of #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor #TonyMcDade and others underscore our country’s deep societal issue of racism. We believe we are capable of change, and support anyone who advocates for equity, justice, and basic human rights for all.”

Space Gallery posted a crawler on its website that said, “In solidarity with the call for social media blackouts to help center the voices of people of color, SPACE is canceling scheduled programming this week and putting our feeds on mute for #blackouttuesday.”

The downtown arts space also put a tub of chalk out front on Congress Street, to encourage protesters and others to write the names of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade across the urban landscape.

“It’s incredibly impactful to see the names of people killed by police marked all over the city,” said Lia Wilson, engagement manager at Space. “People say their names and communicate, ‘This cannot happen anymore.’ ”

