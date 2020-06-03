Virus_Outbreak_Maine_17414

Amusement rides sit idle Wednesday at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach. Reopening plans remain uncertain, but the amusement park hopes to open the arcade in mid-June and possibly get the rides going a week or so later. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Maine leaders are considering a “layered” approach instead of a 14-day quarantine for tourists who might be bringing the coronavirus to the state, its top economic official said.

Lifting the quarantine order will probably require a blend of testing, symptom checks, public education, and adherence to industry-specific guidelines and protocols, Heather Johnson, the state’s commissioner of economic and community development, told the Bangor Daily News.

“When you layer all of those together, you create a mesh that is intended to capture and really mitigate that risk,” she said.

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, is working on a plan that incorporates several elements because there is no single answer to keeping residents healthy “when you go from 1.3 million people to 10 million people in a summer in Maine.”

Leaders of Maine’s tourism industry have tried unsuccessfully to overturn the 14-day quarantine order in federal court and have said they plan to appeal.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus
Related Stories
Latest Articles