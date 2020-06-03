SACO — The City Council declined to take a vote on the proposed Saco school budget on Monday, indicating they want to see further reductions.

That would mean cuts in personnel, School Department Finance Director Jason DiDonato told the City Council.

“There’s no buffer,” he said, in part.

The Saco School Board approved $419,000 in additional cuts at their last meeting, held May 27; the proposed budget stands at $42,962,086. According to figures prepared by DiDonato, that would result in an increase to the Saco tax rate by 45 cents, down from an initial proposal calling for a 62 cent increase.

DiDonato, in a May 27 report, wrote that prior to the latest round of cuts, the budget had been reduced by $1.4 million by the Saco School Board from Superintendent Dominic DePatsy’s proposed spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

On Monday, the City Council departed from their usual method of conducting business that sees a motion and a second on the table before discussing an item. Instead they voted to set aside procedures and talk about the school budget first, before any motions were to be made. By the end of the discussion, which at times proved testy, no motions were made.

The school budget is sent to voters annually for a validation referendum, though that cannot happen without a City Council vote, City Clerk Michele Hughes said. There are opportunities for the council to review the proposal and take a vote and still have absentee ballots available when necessary, she said. The validation vote is usually held in June but will be conducted on July 14 this year, along with a vote for School Board candidates and the state legislative primaries, because of the coronavirus. If ultimately the city council decides against voting on the school budget, Hughes said it is her understanding the School Department would operate on current year budget figures.

The latest round of cuts taken by the School Board on the proposed budget on May 2 include elimination of $117,720 in stipends for extra duties for school staff, and a reduction by $261,480 in tuition to Thornton Academy by lowering the number of students projected to attend the school starting this fall. The savings also include $40,000 gained by reorganizing the department’s secretarial structure, rather than creating a new position — in all, adding up to $419,200. DiDonato cautioned city councilors on Monday that the reduction in the Thornton Academy tuition budget line means there is a buffer of just 14 students built in. If more than 14 new students begin classes at TA in September, the School Department could be back seeking additional tuition funds, he said.

Councilor Alan Minthorn said taxpayers are telling him they can’t handle a tax increase.

“I’ve been sitting on the council for four plus years and we’ve written you guys at least $2 million to pay off debts, whether its RSU debt, the headcount error at Thornton Academy one year. … on and on,” said Minthorn, in part. He referred to a $650,000 deficit and other matters he saw as issues. “This is an unsustainable process you’re putting the city in. You’ve crossed the line in the sand this fiscal year.”

DiDonato disputed some of Minthorn’s take on the issues, but said he understood the council’s frustrations. He said there’s been a lot of “back and forth” and efforts to communicate, but noted the relationship “is pretty strained.”

Councilor Lynn Copeland suggested the School Department collaborate more with the city to save money. DiDonato said that already happens, for fuel, equipment like copiers, some insurances, and said the School Department is also part of a county-wide purchasing collaborative for other items.

Mayor William Doyle said the council is not required to give the School Board direction on possible budget cuts — that making cuts is the purview of the School Board.

“We’ve been clear we don’t want the mil rate to go up,” said Copeland. She pointed out the council has twice sent the budget back to the School Board.

The current $42.9 million school budget proposal includes about $13.9 million in state subsidies — but school officials believe a curtailment could come during the next school year as state revenues are likely to be impacted by the effect of business restrictions imposed by the state due to the coronavirus.

Councilor Marshall Archer said he’d like to see a reduction of $500,000 in revenue projections.

Minthorn said if he were handed a “gold-plated budget” he’d probably vote against it. There are issues every year, he pointed out during councilor comments.

“Do we need new leadership in our schools? Four years ago, we got into it, and Dominic (DePatsy, the superintendent) asked me if I wanted him to resign and I said no,” said Minthorn. “I should have said yes on the spot.”

Councilor Nathan Johnston said he’s heard comments that school officials aren’t listening, but pointed out he’d sent suggestions to them a week ago, some of which had been acted upon. He said the $500,000 decrease in revenue projections suggested by Archer should be evened out by cuts in expenditures.

