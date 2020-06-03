Arrests

5/25 at 10:57 p.m. Thomas J. Currier, 29, of Scarborough, was arrested on Clay Pits Road by Officer Sarah Pasulo on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/26 at 11:43 a.m. Jennifer L. Cayting, 29, of Portland, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Pine Point Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/29 at 7:01 p.m. A 15-year-old boy, of Scarborough, was arrested at Payne and Milliken roads by Sgt. Thomas Chard on charges of eluding an officer with reckless speed and operating without a license.

5/31 at 6:10 a.m. Christopher S. MacDonald, 32, of Scarborough, was arrested on Castle Terrace by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of violating a protective order.

5/31 at 9:20 p.m. Jesse J. Spencer, 32, of St. George, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violation of probation and two counts of unlawful possession of drugs.

Summonses

5/29 at 7:42 p.m. Corey W. Mason, 28, of Limington, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of criminal speed.

5/29 at 9:54 p.m. Dejon Cooper, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Roundwood Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/30 at 10:55 p.m. Kayla Marie Lambert, 26, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/25 at 12:55 p.m. Brush fire on Stonebrooke Road.

5/25 at 1:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Avenue.

5/25 at 5:13 p.m. Outside fire on Broadturn Road.

5/25 at 9 p.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

5/26 at 11:32 a.m. Low hanging wire on Merrill Brook Drive.

5/26 at 12:20 p.m. Fire alarm on Sylvan Road.

5/26 at 12:30 p.m. Smoke alarm malfunction on Wild Dunes Way.

5/26 at 3:36 p.m. Wire down at Beech Ridge and Dresser roads.

5/26 at 8:44 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

5/27 at 2:36 p.m. Marine water rescue (street not given).

5/27 at 3:17 p.m. Odor investigation on Third Avenue.

5/27 at 5:20 p.m. Odor investigation at U.S. Route 1 and Payne Road.

5/27 at 8:15 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/28 at 9:15 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector problem on Federal Way.

5/28 at 11:18 a.m. Structure fire on Mill Commons Drive.

5/28 at 12:10 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

5/28 at 12:57 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

5/28 at 2:15 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/28 at 2:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Avenue 7.

5/29 at 3:31 a.m. Fire alarm on County Road.

5/29 at 6:20 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/29 at 7:04 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/29 at 11:17 a.m. Burn check on Gorham Road.

5/29 at 2:55 p.m. Mulch fire on Payne Road.

5/29 at 3:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Point Road.

5/29 at 5:35 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/29 at 7:22 p.m. Odor investigation on Ocean Park Road.

5/29 at 9:46 p.m. Brush or grass fire near railroad tracks on West Grand Avenue.

5/29 at 10:40 p.m. Odor investigation on Owens Way.

5/30 at 6:21 a.m. Odor investigation on Wild Dunes Way.

5/30 at 8:32 a.m. Vehicle fire on Snow Canning Road.

5/30 at 11:46 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/30 at 7:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Old Orchard Street.

5/30 at 8:52 p.m. Odor investigation on Wild Dunes Way.

5/30 at 9:08 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Minuteman Drive.

5/31 at 11:05 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Honeysuckle Lane.

5/31 at 3:44 p.m. Brush or grass fire near railroad tracks on West Grand Avenue.

5/31 at 5:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 67 calls from May 25-31.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: