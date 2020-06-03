HARRISON — The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival has canceled its 48th season due to concerns over COVID-19.

Deertrees Theatre decided not to open its doors this summer, said the festival’s President Barbara Graustein. The music festival, which takes place in July and August every year, has been held at the theater for the last 25 years.

“How we move forward will depend on other decisions beyond our control brought about because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Festival Board of Trustees remains committed to bringing world-class chamber music to our fans, donors and patrons in the region and throughout the world,” said Graustein in a press release..

The festival will return next summer for its 50th season but until then, patrons can watch live-streamed performances of musicians on Tuesdays from July 14 to Aug. 11.

