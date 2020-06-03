Outdoor Yoga
10 a.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Through Sept. 15, $15, $110 for a 10-class pass, pre-registration and payment required. kellyrichintuitive.com
Take a 50-minute, all-levels vinyasa yoga class as you inhale the salty air at Bug Light Park. The classes run all summer long and are led by Kelly Rich. There will be a focus on linking breathing and movement together and individual spots will be marked out to ensure proper social distancing. Bring your own mat, water bottle, sunscreen and ticket confirmation and be sure to wear a face covering during the check-in process.
