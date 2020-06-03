Arrests
No arrests were reported from May 26 toJune 1.
Summonses
5/29 at 2:41 p.m. Travis LePage, 20, of Ferry Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Old Lisbon Road on a charge of operating a vehicle not within license class.
Fire calls
5/28 at 9:44 p.m. Mutual aid to Woolwich.
5/29 at 7:39 a.m. and 9 a.m. Fire alarms on Sewall Lane.
5/29 at 2:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Lisbon Road.
5/29 at 10:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.
5/30 at 10:34 a.m. Utility problem on Retriever Run.
5/31 at 12:42 p.m. Utility problem on Pleasant Street.
5/31 at 3:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Foreside Road.
6/1 at 10:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from May 26-June 1.
