Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 26 toJune 1.

Summonses

5/29 at 2:41 p.m. Travis LePage, 20, of Ferry Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Old Lisbon Road on a charge of operating a vehicle not within license class.

Fire calls

5/28 at 9:44 p.m. Mutual aid to Woolwich.

5/29 at 7:39 a.m. and 9 a.m. Fire alarms on Sewall Lane.

5/29 at 2:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Lisbon Road.

5/29 at 10:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

5/30 at 10:34 a.m. Utility problem on Retriever Run.

5/31 at 12:42 p.m. Utility problem on Pleasant Street.

5/31 at 3:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Foreside Road.

6/1 at 10:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from May 26-June 1.

