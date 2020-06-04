Katherine Berry & Gary Lawless
7 p.m., June 4. Via Zoom (please pre-register).
Speedwell Projects and Littoral Books invite you to a livestream event featuring Maine poets Katherine Berry and Gary Lawless who are celebrating the release of their first collection of poetry, “Mast Year.” You can expect to hear them both read selections from it and discuss what went into the writing of them.
