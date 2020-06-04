Graduation

Friday through Tuesday, June 5-9, mini ceremonies at Bonny Eagle High School Gym

From the valedictorian

“Bonny Eagle High School Class of 2020, allow me to congratulate all of you for your amazing accomplishments throughout the past four years, graduating high school is no small feat, and we should be extremely proud of ourselves, no matter the means in which we celebrate. Thank you for the past four years, I wish you all the best of luck in the future. Thank you.”

Hannah Milne

Top 16 scholars (summa cum laude)

