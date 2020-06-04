Graduation

5 p.m. Friday, June 6, motorcade through city ending with celebration at Rock Row

From the valedictorian

“I know this isn’t what we expected our senior year to look like, but either way, this is a milestone in our young lives. It has been a fun four years with all of you guys, and I hope you can remember the good things. For example, all of the memories you made with your friends either in the classroom, on the field, or outside of school. We worked hard these past four years to get where we are today. There were many bumps in the road, but I feel we handled the tough situations with poise. It wasn’t easy, but now we know we can face any challenge that is placed upon us. Whatever your plans may be moving forward, I wish everyone happiness and health. I’m interested to see where the future takes our Class of 2020. Thank you.”

Lucas Knapton

Top 18 scholars

