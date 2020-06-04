Lawmakers responded with fury and frustration Thursday after the state’s top labor official failed to attend a committee briefing to answer questions about shortfalls in the state’s unemployment insurance system.

Labor and Housing Committee Co-chair Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, said she was astonished that Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman did not attend the mid-morning hearing after informal conversations that someone from the state Department of Labor would be there.

It was “unconscionable” that no one from Gov. Janet Mills’ administration was available to answer lawmakers’ questions while thousands of Mainers cannot access unemployment benefits months after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, she said.

“We are looking to partner with the administration on these issues,” Bellows said. “We cannot be allies without being part of the conversation, especially if our concerns or the concerns of our constituents are dismissed.”

Every member of the committee said they were frustrated with a lack of communication and transparency from the labor department. Most of them related stories from constituents who reported hitting dead ends within the unemployment system and said they had not been able to receive benefits for weeks and months.

“The decision not to allow the committee of oversight to ask questions for the people is incredibly disrespectful,” said committee Co-Chair Rep. Mike Sylvester, D-Portland. He and others said the department needed to start providing answers.

“‘We are working on it’ is not an answer the people of Maine or this committee or the legislators of the state of Maine will accept any longer from the administration,” Sylvester said.

Republicans on the committee also were furious. Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn, said the unemployment system has been a “total and complete failure” by Mills and Fortman.

Rep. Dick Bradstreet, R-Vasselboro, suggested it was time for Fortman to tender her resignation, and Rep. Larry Lockman, R-Bradley, introduced a resolution to demand Fortman step down, but Bellows said he was out of order and called a recess.

This story will be updated.

