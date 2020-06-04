What Melanie Sachs brings to the table is substantial. Her experience in social work and local government is deep. She builds relationships across political divides and enjoys crunching data to find solutions that serve the greater good. But I’m supporting her candidacy because of her heart and her character.

Melanie goes beyond offering help. She anticipates needs, shows up, finds solutions and sticks around. When you meet someone she has helped, you hear the gratitude in their voices and see it in their eyes. Her care is meaningful and significant. Knowing Melanie, I believe she does this because she can’t help it. Her primary motivation is the joy of supporting someone in need. It’s in her very nature to care for and serve others.

I’m showing up for Melanie Sachs on July 14, because Melanie has always shown up for us. I invite Freeport and Pownal voters to join me.

Maddy Vertenten

Freeport

