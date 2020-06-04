Your columnist John Balentine has recently written in dismay about how liberals are telling us lies about plastic (“Pandemic exposing liberal lies, Part I,” May 14).

He would consider to be a lie National Geographic’s article called “Plastic Apocalypse,” which describes and photographs the Pacific Ocean’s Plastic Garbage Patch, which is the size of the state of California (June 2018). He must not have seen the current issue of Consumer Reports (June 2020), which tells us that “You may be consuming as much as a credit card’s worth of plastic a week.” (That is the miniscule pieces which are now in almost all our water supplies.) Numerous scientists confirm this. These are not “lies,” but obvious facts.

Balentine is delighted with the return of plastic bags at the markets because of the pandemic. Why would you want to foul your own nest and that of others, which is what these bags do?

This is not the common sense he claims – but blind selfishness.

Isabel Denham

Falmouth

