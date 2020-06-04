We all know that few cops are murderers and few protesters are looters. Most of us, I believe, are absolutely appalled by the sight and fact of George Floyd being killed in Minneapolis and the aftermath of damage and despair.

Still, I need to ask you to ask yourselves a few questions: What if you saw an immobilized person surrounded by and being held down by police on the streets of Portland, Portsmouth, Sanford, Dover, Eliot, York? What if it looked wrong to you? Would you stop? Would you ask what’s going on? Would you try to film it? What if the person on the ground, in severe distress, were white?

The travesty of Trayvon Martin’s murder, the killing of African-Americans by police or by armed, racist vigilantes is a near-daily occurrence! This injustice has been loud and clear since the ship White Lion arrived in 1619 with 20 to 30 slaves.

Of more than 108,000 lives lost in this pandemic, a disproportionate percentage are Black. So final question: What do you think would be different for you if you were born Black?

Carol Selsberg

Eliot

