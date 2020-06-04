The NBA G League announced Thursday it has officially canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season, which was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are disappointed with the official cancellation of the 2019-20 NBA G League season, the Maine Red Claws accept and understand the league’s decision,” said Dajuan Eubanks, president of the Maine Red Claws. “We as an organization were well on track to have our most successful season, both on and off the court, and are focused on continuing to make a positive impact in the Greater Portland community this offseason. We are excited for, and have our sights set on a return to the Expo for the 2020-21 season.”
The Red Claws, an affiliate of the Boston Celtics, ended up with a 28-14 record. They led the Atlantic Division by 6 1/2 games and were in third place in the Eastern Conference.
The G League’s regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28. Maine was one win away from clinching a playoff berth.
“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”
In the coming weeks, the league will announce end-of-season award winners, including the most valuable player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and rookie of the year.
