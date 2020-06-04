There is no baseball being played at Hadlock Field because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Portland Sea Dogs’ season remains in doubt.

But, if a fan wants to stop by the ballpark for a hot dog, some peanuts and a cold one, the Sea Dogs are planning to oblige.

Starting Monday, the Sea Dogs will offer takeout and limited delivery on some of their concession-stand staples. From Monday through Friday, the Sea Dogs will offer takeout for lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and dinner (4 to 7 p.m.). There is also delivery available in the greater Portland area, through 2Dinein.com.

“Other teams are doing it and we’ve talked about it,” Sea Dogs President Geoff Iacuessa said. “Now that the state is starting to open up, we thought doing it after June 1 was a good time.”

At least a dozen other minor league baseball teams are making their concession food available, including the Pawtucket Red Sox and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, who are in the Eastern League with the Sea Dogs. One minor league team, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Florida, listed their stadium on Airbnb ($1,500 a night, with all 33 dates sold out).

Pawtucket is allowing diners to eat on tables set up on the playing field, with social distancing between tables. The franchise is opening McCoy Stadium this weekend and reservations are already booked up, with a waiting list for the next time (still to be announced).

“That’s an idea still on our list,” Iacuessa said about dining inside Hadlock Field.

One thing Pawtucket has going for it is a 100-person gatherings allowance, as established by the state of Rhode Island. Maine limit on gatherings, as established by Gov. Janet Mills, is 50.

Hadlock pick-up customers are asked to call ahead (207-274-5353) or order online. The menu is online at www.seadogs.com. A pick-up area will be located in the stadium parking lot.

The menu is limited (no fried dough, no ice cream sandwiches), but items are also discounted from game-day prices. For example, hots dogs and french fries are $3.50 each at a ballgame, but are now $2 each. There are soft drinks and local craft beer available (beer is a pick-up item only).

The service, for now, runs through June 28.

Of course, Iacuessa would prefer the Hadlock concession stands be opened – with the Sea Dogs playing. But there is no timetable to resume play.

“I haven’t heard a thing,” Iacuessa said. “Only thing I know is that they’re trying to settle the major league season (first), and then see what happens with the minors … But I’ve heard that for the last six weeks.”

