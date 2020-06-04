James Arthur Diemer 1929 – 2020 TOPSHAM – James (Jim) Arthur Diemer was born June 28, 1929 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 31, 2020. He grew up and attended school in Mansfield, Ohio and was the eldest child of Arthur A. and M. Hilma Sweet Diemer. Jim served in the United States Navy from 1947 until 1967, when he retired from the military. He worked at General Dynamics for several years before owning a small business until his retirement. Jim and his wife Doris collaborated with other parents in the Brunswick area for several years to establish The Youth Development Center for Intellectuality Disabled Children, now known as the Independence Association. He was happiest spending time with his family and exploring New England with Doris. Later in life, his interests shifted to his grandchildren as they participated in school, sports, and extracurricular activities. Jim was an avid fan and enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and Ohio State Football. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Joseph and Robert Diemer; and his daughter Rebecca Diemer. He is survived by his spouse of 67 years, Doris Pelletier Diemer, the love of his life. He is also survived by his children James W. and spouse Linda Diemer, Judith Diemer, Mollie and spouse Thomas Burrill, Sallie and spouse Sean McMullan, Beth and spouse Michael Gage, and Keith Diemer; and his siblings Edward (Ned) Diemer and Jane and spouse Patrick Snyder. His beloved grandchildren include James R. Diemer, William Diemer, Ethan Gage, Kevin Gage, Emilie Burrill and Sean M. McMullan. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: The Neighborhood United Church of Christ 798 Washington St. Bath, ME 04530 http://www.faithinbath.org/ or: Independence Association 3 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011 https://www.independenceassociation.org/donate

