SACO – Kathryn Hazelton Savage, 67, of Saco, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on June 2, 2020 with her family by her side.Kathryn was born in Biddeford, ME on May 25, 1953, the daughter of Lee Hazelton and Eleanor Simpson Hazelton. She graduated from Thornton Academy in 1971 and went on to further her education at the University of Maine at Farmington. She married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Savage, and had two daughters, Bethany and Emily, who she cherished. Kathie devoted her life to her family and later to her grandchildren. She volunteered extensively in the Saco school system while her children were young and later enjoyed spending time with and taking care of all of her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She was an avid collector of antiques and vintage items and ran a business with her good friend for many years. Her sense of interior design and decor was impeccable! She loved to read, particularly history, and was very witty, even joking with her family until her last day.She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Eleanor Clare Paye, and found great solace in honoring her legacy by helping with her charitable fund. She was also predeceased by her parents and her brother-in law, Allan Carlisle.She is survived by her husband Kevin Savage and her two daughters, Bethany Savage and fiance Bryan Brown and Emily Binette and her husband Jerry. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Carlisle, and her grandchildren, David Paye, Colin Binette and Avery Binette and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services are private. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Kathryn’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Power Of Elle, in loving memory of her granddaughter.Power of Ellec/o Lynne BelangerSaco and Biddeford Savings252 Main StreetSaco, ME 04072

