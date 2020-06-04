PORTLAND – Sister Theresa Rand R.S.M., 73, died peacefully at Frances Warde Convent on May 30, 2020, after a long illness.Sister Theresa was born in Portland on June 14, 1946, the twelfth of 13 children born to Roy W. and Elizabeth A. (O’Brion) Rand. She was brought up in a devout Catholic family in the Munjoy Hill section of Portland. She attended Cathedral Elementary and High School, graduating in 1964. Sister Theresa entered the Sisters of Mercy that same year and was welcomed to the religious community by her aunt, Sister Mary Rose O’Brion, R.S.M. Upon entrance, she began her religious studies as well as attending St. Joseph’s College, Standish where she received a B.S. in Education. Sister Theresa also studied at Boston College earning her M.S. in Education.Sister Theresa’s love of children contributed to her dedication as an educator. Her career in education spanned many decades as a teacher at St. Joseph’s School, Lewiston; Public School, Benedicta; St. Mary’s School, Houlton; Indian Island School, Old Town and was Principal at St. Joseph’s School, Portland; Cathedral Elementary School, Portland and at Holy Cross School, South Portland. While at St. Joseph’s School, Sister Theresa assisted in the production of many elaborate school plays. She also ministered at St. Elizabeth’s Day Care Center, Portland and as Director of Religious Education at St. Mary’s Parish, Augusta. Generous with her time and talent, she was a member of several Boards and Committees in the Diocese and in her religious community.Sister Theresa was a strong advocate for students of limited income, always seeking scholarships that would assist in their educational endeavors.Sister Theresa had many interests but foremost was her love of faith, family and community. The time and energy she spent at parish functions attest to her loyalty to the Church community. Sister Theresa was a creative woman with many gifts. Coming from a large close family, she delighted with each new addition born. Sr. Theresa loved family functions where she would catch up on their latest adventures. She enjoyed making crafts for them for every occasion, personalizing each gift.Sister Theresa accepted her illness with grace and dignity, never complaining, despite the challenges that came into her life. “Love” was her religious motto and the underlying factor that motivated her actions. Her family, friends and community were the recipients of this love.In addition to her parents, Sr. Theresa was predeceased by her brothers, Leroy and Peter Rand; her sisters, Mary Patricia Lynch, Roberta Hendersen, Nancy Rand, Loretta Voyer and Marilyn Deprez.She is survived by her brothers, Richard, Robert and Thomas Rand; her sisters, Elizabeth Cyr and Judith Comeau. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews and their families, cousins and her Sisters in community.We would like to express our gratitude to the Staff at Frances Warde Convent for their excellent care and attentiveness to Sr. Theresa, kindly responding to her every need.Due to current health concerns, services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To view Sr. Theresa Rand’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Sister Theresa’s name to:Sisters of Mercy966 Riverside StreetPortland, ME 04103

