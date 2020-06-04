BIDDEFORD — Rejeanne Gonthier, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Biddeford on May 24, 2020.

“Jeanne” was born Rejeanne Bertha Roy in Biddeford on June 17, 1932, to Willie and Blanche (Lajeunesse) Roy. She

attended Biddeford parochial schools, graduating from St. Andre’s High School in 1951.

Jeanne shared her life with and is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Martin. They were married on April 19,

1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Biddeford, and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. On their 60th

anniversary, they renewed their vows in the church in which they were married. Theirs has been a marriage built on

mutual respect, consideration, and love that grew stronger as the years passed. Jeanne told the story of their meeting at

a friend’s gettogether that she was not supposed to attend and how after meeting Martin, she never wanted to date

anyone else. Together they enjoyed traveling, visiting family in Connecticut and Quebec, sightseeing from Maine to

Florida, and exploring other places such as the Bahamas and San Francisco.

No place on Earth was as important to Jeanne as her home. She and Martin welcomed family and friends to their home

for holiday festivities, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, bridal and baby showers, and many, many impromptu

gatherings. It was a home filled with laughter and love, good food and good spirits. Theirs was a home with room for

quiet moments together as well, rocking babies, playing cards, or baking something to bring to a neighbor or friend. In

her thoughtfulness and generosity, Jeanne touched many lives in the community.

Together, Jeanne and Martin raised four children. Their eldest and only son, Michael Gonthier, along with his wife, Lorie,

returned to Biddeford after many years in Wilmington, North Carolina to help care for his parents during the past few years. Jeanne and Martin have three daughters: Diane (Gonthier) Ouellette, and husband, Jimmie, who live in Biddeford; Celeste

(Gonthier) Cota, and husband, Joe, who live in Brewer, Maine; and Lisa Gonthier, with partner, Bruce Kennedy, who live in

New Durham, New Hampshire.

Jeanne was a loving, compassionate, understanding, generous mother and the pillar of the family.

She will be dearly missed.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Blanche Ro. She is survived by her sister, Madeline (Roy) Huppe, of

Burlington, Connecticut, who shared her mischievous streak and a close lifelong relationship. The two were sisters in the truest sense of the word, supporting each other through the best and worst in life.

Jeanne was “Memere” or “Mem” to five grandchildren: Michele (Ouellette) Gadbois and husband, Kevin; Christopher

Ouellette and wife, Missy (Paquin); and Tracy Boucher and partner, Chris Hale; all of Biddeford; Shannon (Boucher)

Pesackis and husband, Michael, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and Nola Prevost, of Brewer, Maine.

Jeanne had five great-grandchildren: Gabrielle Pesackis, Demitri Hale, Aiden Ouellette, Camille Ouellette, and Brady

Gadbois.

She has many nieces and nephews, including her sister Madeline’s children and grandchildren, and her cousins Dolores

(Lajeunesse) Gagne, Norm Lajeunesse, Carol (Hobbins) Schultz and the many others whose lives she brightened.

Jeanne was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford for most of her life, but also worshipped at Most Holy

Trinity in Saco and at St. Martha’s in Kennebunk.

She worked for many years at St. Joseph school’s cafeteria. She also operated a day care and had a hand in raising many

children, quite a few who, as successful adults, have kept in touch.

Jeanne wanted a celebration of life to include all who shared their lives with her. The family regrets that due to COVID-19 restrictions, a gathering in her memory will be held at a later date during the summer.

