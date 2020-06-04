SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Fire Department issued some safety reminders this week to all businesses working to reopen after closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is important for businesses to remember that they must follow all existing fire codes, while accounting for social distancing,” the department said in a release.

The department also noted that while controlling movement or restricting entrance points into a business, owners should remember to keep all means of egress unlocked and accessible during business hours, including all normal entrance and exit points, as well as emergency exits. Owners should also check all emergency and exit lighting as well.

The department encourages anyone with questions to call Deputy Chief Michael Williams at 799-3311, ext. 7330, or Lieutenant John Sheetz at 799-3311, ext. 7320.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: