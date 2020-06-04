Arrests:

5/17 at 6:26 p.m. Shane Erskine, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/19 at 9:06 p.m. David Le Bryer, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/20 at 1 a.m. Calvin George Cepeda-Smith, 24, of Fall River, Massachusetts, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of driving without a license, and driving at more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

5/22 at 4:37 p.m. Shane Halacy, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Clinton Street by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/23 at 12:24 a.m. Mariam H. Jabbar, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

5/26 at 8:57 p.m. William Lunt, 57, of South Portland, was arrested on Cole Street by Officer Nicolas D’ascanio on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/27 at 1:12 a.m. Nevah Joneice Sumers, 29, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of driving without a license.

5/27 at 4:57 p.m. Leandra J. Jordan, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Nicolas D’ascanio on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/28 at 3:11 p.m. Margaret Mae Piecuch, 22, of Wells, was arrested on Pillsbury Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl and unlawful possession of drugs.

5/28 at 4:56 p.m. Samantha R. Gonyer, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Ridgeland Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses:

5/18 at 11:01 p.m. Shane Erskine, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on School Street by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/21 at 9:32 p.m. Jason Leighton, 38, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl.

5/22 at 12:57 a.m. Aidan J. Fournier, 18, of Saco, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

5/22 at 11:37 p.m. Victoria Johnson, 53, of Saco, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked registration.

5/24 at 12:50 a.m. Bertila Flores, 58, of Portland, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/25 at 5:44 p.m. Wilmer S. Vacacela Tamay, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of driving without a license.

5/26 at 2:33 a.m. Sulaimon O. Ayinde, 35, of New Sharon, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of driving to endanger.

5/28 at 9:44 a.m. Fazil Itsinzi, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Chris Schofield on charges of criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

5/29 at 5:49 a.m. Kimberly R. Madden, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of failing to register a vehicle and driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.

Fire calls:

5/26 at 1:05 p.m. Building fire on Preble Street.

5/26 at 11:37 p.m. Hazardous condition on Maine Mall Road.

5/27 at 8:56 a.m. Report of excessive heat and scorch marks on Main Street.

5/27 at 10:17 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Preble Street.

5/27 at 5:58 p.m. Report of excessive heat and scorch marks on River Place Drive.

5/27 at 6:45 p.m. False fire alarm on Waterman Drive.

5/27 at 10:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Evans Street.

5/27 at 11:05 p.m. False fire alarm on Falmouth Street.

5/28 at 10:02 a.m. False fire alarm on Sable Oaks Road.

5/28 at 12:19 p.m. Combustible materials on Southeast Road.

5/28 at 12:22 p.m. False fire alarm on Thadeus Street.

5/28 at 12:56 p.m. General service call on Westbrook Street.

5/28 at 6:51 p.m. General service call on Brickhill Avenue.

5/29 at 7:23 a.m. False fire alarm on Clemons Street.

5/29 at 7:25 a.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

5/29 at 10:58 a.m. Telephone/cable wire down on Ocean Street.

5/29 at 11:22 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

5/29 at 12:09 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

5/29 at 3:09 p.m. Mulch fire on Cottage Road.

5/29 at 6:23 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

5/29 at 8:36 p.m. False fire alarm on Casco Bay Bridge.

5/30 at 10:47 a.m. Forest fire on Interstate 95.

5/30 at 2:14 p.m. Person in distress on Pleasant Avenue.

5/30 at 2:17 p.m. Passenger vehicle fire on Waterman Drive.

5/30 at 2:28 p.m. False fire alarm on Cottage Road.

5/30 at 6:45 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Fessenden Avenue.

5/30 at 8:41 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Smokehouse Circle.

5/30 at 10:07 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Grand Street.

5/31 at 1:24 p.m. Watercraft rescue at Bug Light Park.

5/31 at 5:02 p.m. Mulch fire on Broadway.

5/31 at 7:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Fort Road.

5/31 at 7:38 p.m. False fire alarm on Park Avenue.

6/1 at 10:52 a.m. False fire alarm on Gary L. Maietta Way.

6/1 at 3:36 p.m. Combustible liquid spill on Broadway.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 60 calls from May 26 to June 1.

