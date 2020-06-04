SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Art in the Park Committee has confirmed it is canceling the 2020 Art in the Park Fine Art and Sale show, originally scheduled for Aug. 8.

“The logistics to set up the show require significant advanced planning on the part of many individuals and organizations and in fairness to all of them it is necessary that we take this decision at this time,” the committee said in a statement. “This decision has been held until the last possible moment in the hopes the public health situation would improve and regulations governing limitations on public gatherings might also allow for larger groups.”

For more information contact Mary Perry at 767-7606.

