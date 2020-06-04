This is a roundup of the latest on the coronavirus pandemic from around the U.S. and the world.

You may have little concern over jumping into a public pool during a normal summer. This summer, however, our minds are on pressing health and wellness concerns, like contracting and spreading the novel coronavirus.

But the weather’s getting hotter, and a swim can offer much-needed relief. So can you safely visit a public pool?

The good news is, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says: “There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.” Those waters include lakes, oceans, and properly chemically treated public pools and water parks.

1.9 million jobless benefit claims filed last week, a slowdown that could signal the bottoming out of the economy

Unemployment claims for the last week of May were 1.9 million, the lowest since the coronavirus started spreading widely back in March, a sign that the economy may no longer be in free fall.

That doesn’t mean the United States has any less deep of a hole to dig itself out of. The weekly numbers on Thursday are still more than double the pre-coronavirus record of 695,000 set in October 1982, as they have been every week since mid-March this year.

More than 40 million people have applied for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, with roughly 21.5 million continuing to receive them, previously unimaginable figures that wiped out a job market that saw unemployment at historic lows as recently as February. That number grew slightly the last week of May after dipping the week before, indicating that more people claimed unemployment for the first time than those who went back to work or stopped claiming for other reasons.

Read the full story.

Confidence in Swedish government’s response to pandemic dips as death toll grows

Swedes are beginning to express doubt about their government’s ability to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 4,500 lives in the country, new polls show.

The Scandinavian nation made a bold gamble by eschewing lockdowns, and now has a mortality rate many times higher than its Nordic neighbors. On Wednesday, Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, the architect of the controversial policy, told Swedish Radio that the country could have done more to stop that virus and that, armed with the information that he has today, he would have hewed more closely to the approach adopted by other countries.

Swedes have also expressed growing doubts about the strategy, as the new polling data suggests. According to Reuters, the number of people with high or reasonably high trust in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic fell from 63 percent in April to 45 percent in June. Confidence in Sweden’s public health agency fell from 73 to 65 percent over that same time period, a Novus survey for SVT public service television found.

Daily newspaper Aftonbladet, which conducted its own survey with pollster Demoskop, found that the share of people reporting high or reasonably high confidence in authorities’ coronavirus response had fallen 10 percent since April.

Pakistan, India coronavirus cases, deaths spike

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan reported a record single-day spike in coronavirus-related deaths with 82 new fatalities and 4,688 cases that it says resulted from increased testing in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan’s outbreak has grown steadily since the country’s first case in February. Since then, 1,770 people have died and 85,264 have tested positive.

As many as 901 patients were listed in critical condition at hospitals Thursday. The country has barely 3,000 intensive care beds serving a population of 220 million.

Pakistan for the first time conducted over 20,000 tests in the past 24 hours. It has done more than 615,000 tests after increasing its testing capacity from only two labs in February.

The spike comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions over expert’s recommendations to maintain them to prevent the spread of the virus. Authorities have blamed people not adhering to social distancing regulations for the growing outbreak.

NEW DELHI — India’s COVID-19 fatalities have passed 6,000 after registering 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country registered 9,304 new cases in yet another record single-day spike in infections, raising its totals to 216,919 cases with 6,075 deaths, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said it was ramping up the testing across the country and has performed 4 million. It said the daily capacity was almost 140,000 tests done through 480 government and 208 private laboratories.

India’s infections have spiked in recent weeks, mostly in its cities. The coastal state of Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected, with 74,860 cases and 2,587 deaths. The state capital is densely crowded Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

Indonesia easing lockdown

JAKARTA — Authorities in Indonesia’s capital will ease a partial lockdown as the world’s fourth most populous nation braces to gradually reopen its economy.

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan announced the reopening of mosques, churches and temples on Friday but only at half capacity.

Offices, public transport. restaurants, grocery stores and beaches will be allowed to operate, also at half capacity. Malls and parks are scheduled to reopen in mid-June and schools remain shut this month.

Baswedan said the decision to reopen follows a significant decrease in the number of infections in recent days. He said everyone except the elderly, children under age 5, pregnant women and sick people will be allowed to leave their homes wearing masks.

Jakarta has recorded 7,690 confirmed cases with 523 deaths, while the toll nationwide stands at 28,818 infections and 1,721 fatalities.

Spain to open land borders

MADRID — Spain says restrictions on land border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.

Under special measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, only residents, cross-border workers and truck drivers were allowed since mid-March.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto also said 6,000 German tourists are expected to test new safety measures for travelers in the Mediterranean Balearic islands in mid-June, as the country prepares to fully reopen to international tourism on July 1. The tourists will have their temperatures checked and will fill out health questionnaires on arrival. They also will be encouraged to use a contact-tracing mobile app that authorities want to test in the archipelago.

Maroto said building trust in a safe destination is key for the recovery of tourism, an industry that generates 12% of Spain’s GDP and helps employ 2.6 million people.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed at least 27,000 lives and infected just over 240,000 people in Spain.

Testing lags in Africa

JOHANNESBURG — Testing materials remain in short supply across Africa, but the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a new platform to pool the continent’s purchasing powers has obtained about 15 million coronavirus testing kits for the next six months.

John Nkengasong said Africa’s 54 countries are still far behind the goal of conducting at least 10,000 tests per 1 million people. He said just about 1,700 tests are being carried out per million compared to about 37,000 per million in Italy and 30,000 per million in the UK.

Nkengasong said 3.4 million tests have been conducted so far across Africa, which has a population of 1.3 billion people, and testing capacity is “increasing very, very rapidly.” Africa’s numbers are rising steadily as testing improves, with a 31% increase in new confirmed cases since last week. The continent’s confirmed cases are now above 162,000, representing less than 3% of the global cases.

Mexico experiences a spike in mortality

MEXICO CITY — The coronavirus toll in Mexico has soared to a new daily high, with the health department reporting 1,092 deaths. That is more than double the previous one-day record and in line with numbers in the United States and Brazil.

Wednesday’s report was an embarrassment for officials, who have consistently predicted that cases in Mexico were about to start leveling off.

Officials rushed to say many of the new confirmed deaths had occurred days or even weeks ago and were being announced now because of delays in processing tests or other reasons. But such delays have presumably been a constant reflected in every previous daily tally.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell did not cite any specific clearing of testing backlogs.

UN official warns against clampdown on freedom of expression in Asian countries

GENEVA — The top U.N. human rights official is urging some Asia-Pacific governments to be proportionate in their efforts to stop the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak and warning of a “clampdown” against freedom of expression in the region.

The office of Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, cited a “further tightening of censorship in several countries” and the arbitrary arrest and detention of people who had either criticized their governments or shared information about the pandemic.

Her office said arrests for expressing discontent or allegedly spreading false information had been reported in a dozen countries: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

It cited information from China about more than a dozen cases of medical workers, academics and other citizens who “appear to have been detained, and in some cases charged” for publishing their views on the outbreak or airing criticism of the government’s response.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: