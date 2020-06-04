A group organizing protests against President Trump’s visit to a medical swab manufacturing plant in Guilford are now asking supporters to avoid the small northern Maine town on Friday.

Instead, in messages shared with the press and on Facebook Thursday, the leaders of the group were asking protesters to assemble in Bangor.

“After communication with local organizers and law enforcement in Guilford, and the interest of safety of both protesters and the Guilford community, we are encouraging those who are currently planning to protest in Guilford to redirect their energy to the planned and organized protest in Bangor to meet the President when he first arrives in Maine,” a statement from the group read.

The group also warned that protesters in Guilford could face additional risks, including from armed Trump supporters who may also be traveling to the small, Piscataquis County town of about 1,500 people to show their support.

Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young did not immediately respond to messages left by a reporter Thursday. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Young urged protesters on both sides to be peaceful.

Trump plans to tour the Puritan Medical Products factory, which is one of only two global producers of swabs used to test patients for the coronavirus. A White House official said Monday the president “is expected to champion the administration’s success in harnessing and bolstering American manufacturing capabilities to create American-made medical supplies and medicine to respond to COVID-19.”

Puritan received $75.5 million to double its production from 20 million to 40 million swabs in order to help address shortages of the supplies needed to test patients for COVID-19.

Organizers of the Bangor protest, which include Rev. Dr. Malcolm Himschoot, co-pastor, Church of Universal Fellowship in Orono, and Marie Follatayer, from activist organization Mainers for Accountable Leadership, said the protesters would assemble in Bangor at 11 a.m. The group was using the Facebook group, We Are Maine to communicate with supporters.

Another Facebook group, “Guilford, Maine Peaceful Protest for Black Lives Matter” appeared to have been taken down on Thursday. The group had drawn “interest” responses from about 1,700 people, but it’s not clear if that protest will still take place.

Several Maine cities, including Portland have been gripped by protests in recent days over the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis who died in police custody last week.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder after he kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd could be heard telling police that he couldn’t breathe.

Monday afternoon Trump authorized the use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters outside of a Washington, D.C. church in order to clear a space for the president to stand with a Bible for a photo op.

The action has been highly criticized by faith leaders and Maine’s entire U.S. Congressional delegation, including by Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, has also expressed her concern over Trump’s to the swab-maker Puritan Medical Products, saying she is worried about the security and safety of Maine residents.

Mills voiced those concerns during a conference call with Trump and other governors earlier this week, and she also asked Attorney General William Barr, who was on the conference call, to share with Maine the intelligence information he said federal authorities had about professional violent protesters possibly coming to Maine to exploit the situation.

Mills’ office did not immediately respond to a reporter’s questions Friday about the Trump visit and whether the federal government had shared any such intelligence information with the state.

More than 9,000 people have been arrested across the country in connection with the unrest, and at least 12 deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out, The Associated Press reported.

Young, the county sheriff, said in his post on Facebook that he hopes “folks will let the employees of Hardwood Products/Puritan Medical Products have their moment of recognition, as the President, on behalf of the nation, expresses our collective thanks.”

He said that in “ordinary times” a visit from a sitting president would be greatly welcomed.

“Sadly, at this time, our nation is so full of strife and rancor, that the good nature of his coming is overshadowed by the politics of our time,” Young wrote. The sheriff also expressed his “shock and dismay” over Floyd’s death.

This story will be updated.

