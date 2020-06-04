Brian Petrovek has been hired as the new president and CEO of the United Way of York County.

Petrovek most recently served as CEO/alternate governor for the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. affiliate Stockton Heat in Stockton, California, and prior to that was CEO of the Adirondack Flames in Glen Falls, New York. Petrovek was managing owner of the Portland Pirates from 2000 to 2014.

Petrovek brings a wealth of United Way volunteer experience to the position, having served as a board member at the United Way of San Joaquin County in Stockton, California, Tri-County United Way in Glen Falls, New York, and United Way of Greater Portland.

Petrovek served as the initial president of 211 Maine when it was launched in 2006.

“I’m grateful to the Selection Committee and Board of Directors for the opportunity, under the United Way brand, to collaborate and work with staff, stakeholders, agency partners, community leaders, donors, and volunteers throughout York County, and the State of Maine, to create solutions that will make our local community a better place to live, work and play, particularly during these unprecedented and challenging times.”

Petrovek will begin on July 1.

The announcement comes after an extensive nationwide search conducted by Starboard Leadership Consulting following President & CEO Barb Wentworth’s decision to retire in July. Wentworth has worked at UWYC in various roles for more than 30 years, the last six years as the organization’s leader.

“I have been privileged to meet and work with so many amazing staff, nonprofit and business leaders and employees and caring community members over the years. Together we have provided support and resources to thousands of our neighbors in need,” Wentworth said. “With Brian’s leadership, United Way of York County will continue its good work moving forward.”

Established in 1986, United Way of York County was born of the merger of two smaller United Ways. Since then, UWYC has focused on the most important issues facing our community. Its community-influenced strategic plan is currently focused on ensuring the best start for children birth to age 8, helping youth develop leadership skills and community connections through service, and supporting a safety net of services that

meet basic needs, including improving nutritional outcomes for children and seniors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: