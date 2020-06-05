Breathe Strong Community Meditation
7 p.m. June 10. Free. On Facebook.
SKY at University of Southern Maine offers events to help people de-stress, and you’re invited to join in on a 40-minute online breathing and meditation session. You’ll learn to discover the power of your breath and how it can help you manage your mind and access a feeling of peace and calm. Sounds like something all of us could use right about now.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Fitness Room on Maine Street.
