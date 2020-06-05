Breathe Strong Community Meditation

7 p.m. June 10. Free. On Facebook.

SKY at University of Southern Maine offers events to help people de-stress, and you’re invited to join in on a 40-minute online breathing and meditation session. You’ll learn to discover the power of your breath and how it can help you manage your mind and access a feeling of peace and calm. Sounds like something all of us could use right about now.

