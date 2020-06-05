Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday condemned President Trump’s response to the coronavirus as “incompetent” and “bungled” and said 36,000 American deaths could have been avoided if the president had taken action a week earlier.

The statement released by Biden, the likely Democratic nominee for president, came hours before Trump is scheduled to visit a cotton swab manufacturer in Guilford. Biden said that “no amount of campaign-style excursions can change the fact that Donald Trump has been completely absent during this crisis.”

“Mainers know the truth. They understand that President Trump was woefully late in acting on the coronavirus pandemic and fatally slow in providing PPE and tests to coronavirus hotspots. He’s now hoping we buy his revisionist history on his Administration’s incompetent and bungled response to this public health crisis. It’s a response that contributed to the deaths of 95 Mainers and has forced 168,000 Mainers to file for unemployment,” Biden said in an exclusive statement to News Center Maine.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Puritan Medical Products, which accelerated the making of cotton swabs for coronavirus testing. The manufacturing plant is in Guilford, a town of about 1,500 people in Piscataquis County.

Puritan is one of only two producers globally of swabs used to test patients for the coronavirus. A White House official said Monday the president “is expected to champion the administration’s success in harnessing and bolstering American manufacturing capabilities to create American-made medical supplies and medicine to respond to COVID-19.”

The company received $75.5 million to double its production from 20 million to 40 million swabs to help address shortages of the supplies needed to test patients for COVID-19.

Before going to Guillford, Trump is expected to participate in a closed-door, roundtable discussion with commercial fishermen in Bangor.

Trump’s visit is expected to draw protests, but organizers have asked protesters to rally in Bangor instead of traveling to Guilford. The leaders of “We Are Maine” warned protesters that they could face additional risks in Guilford, including from armed Trump supporters.

Gov. Janet Mills earlier this week raised concerns about the potential for “unrest” during Trump’s planned visit. In a phone call with Trump and other governors, she voiced concerns about security if Trump did come to Maine.

“I’m very concerned that your presence may cause security problems for our state,” Mills said in the call, an audio recording of which was shared on You Tube by PBS Newshour. “We don’t have them yet, so I’m concerned about that.”

Trump responded to Mills by saying, “We’ll look into that.”

“We have a tremendous crowd of people showing up as you know,” Trump said. “And I think most of them are very favorable. They like their president. But we’ll talk to you about that, certainly.”

In a Facebook post this week, Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young said that he hopes “folks will let the employees of Hardwood Products/Puritan Medical Products have their moment of recognition, as the President, on behalf of the nation, expresses our collective thanks.”

“In ordinary times, a Presidential visit to Guilford, Maine would be a great thing, regardless of who the President is,” Young wrote. “Sadly, at this time, our nation is so full of strife and rancor, that the good nature of his coming is overshadowed by the politics of our time.”

This story will be updated.

