Graduation

9 a.m. Friday, June 26, broken into 10 mini ceremonies at Gray-New Gloucester High School

From the valedictorian

“The next time you feel that all you do is futile, don’t let the uncertainties or changes in your life stop you. You may not have control over the situation, but you do have control over your insight and subsequent ability to adapt. Not every problem is solved by smiling and masquerading optimism – sometimes, it’s solved by trudging forward, perhaps down a different path than you had anticipated taking. Wisdom is within all of our capabilities. Uncover it and you’ll have clarity. Follow it and you’ll find success. As I’m sure we’re all aware after the first half of 2020, changes aren’t always welcome in our lives, but maybe the best response to them is change in ourselves. After all, as our favorite successful mentor Yoda once said, ‘If no mistake you have made, yet losing you are … a different game you should play.’”

Makayla MacGregor

Top 14 scholars

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: