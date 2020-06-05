Graduation

Thursday through Sunday, June 4-7, individual ceremonies at Windham High School Auditorium; celebration 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Saco Drive-In

From the valedictorian

“In a couple months, a lot of us will be starting new beginnings. Whether it is a new school, a new job or simply the new freedoms of being an adult, we will all be taking big steps forward in life soon. The only downside to all of these new things in your life is that they will come with challenges you have never experienced before.

“These challenges can be scary. It’s a different world outside of the walls of high school. Nevertheless, I am certain that you all are prepared to face them. You have been through so much already, not just the pandemic that’s ruined our senior year, but the trials and tribulations of everyday life as a student. The bus rides that were way too early, the homework that piled up, and all of the time spent staring at a clock waiting for the bell to ring. You have conquered everything that has stood in your way to get here. Graduation is an achievement worth celebrating, and I’m proud of everyone in our class who has made it. Congratulations to the Windham High School Class of 2020.”

Owen Flibbert

Top 21 scholars

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: