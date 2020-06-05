At least 1,000 protesters filled a downtown Portland park Friday afternoon, continuing a week-long demonstration of outrage about institutional racism and police brutality.

Protesters spread across Lincoln Park, nearly everyone wearing a mask and most trying to say a few feet apart. Organizers began speaking shortly before six, demanding an end to drug-related sentencing laws that disproportionately affect minorities, the defunding of police and the dismissal of Portland’s city manager for “policies that hurt poor and black and brown people.”

Organizers set up a tent and a public address system, and there’s water, snacks, masks and hand sanitizer free for the public. Some people are wearing armbands identifying them as security.

Friday’s protest was organized by Black Lives Matter Portland and participation was fueled in part by a visit to Maine on Friday by President Trump, who has referred to protesters as terrorists and called for the use of the military to quell demonstration round the country.

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests across the country, including six demonstrations since last Friday in Portland. Some of the protests have drawn more than 1,000 people marching a chanting through city streets.

Most of the demonstrations in Portland have been peaceful, but marches on Monday and Tuesday ended with violence and police in riot gear subduing some proitesters with pepper spray. More than 30 people were arrested, mostly for failure to disperse. Several Old Portland businesses were vandalized or burglarized at the end of Monday’s protest, and dozens of buildings were tagged with graffiti.

Protest organizers, as well as city officials, have condemned the violence, which police blamed on a small number of agitators.

While Portland’s demonstrations have drawn larger crowds, similar demonstrations have been held in many Maine cities and towns, including Waterville, Augusta, Lewiston, South Portland, Bath, Brunswick and Gorham.

The Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, despite repeated pleas by Floyd that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was arrested and now faces a murder charge. Three other officers who stood by have also been arrested.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: