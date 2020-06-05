Here is a modest proposal for preserving the right of law-abiding citizens to protest peacefully while preventing anarchists from endangering the public and destroying our cities: Establish and enforce curfews. Cities are doing the first, but not the

second.

Agitators commit most of their mayhem after dark when they can’t be identified. When and where necessary, elected officials should set curfew times beginning at dusk, and order police to arrest those who are out and about for no good reason after dark.

This is a proven strategy to protect people and property from the few who have no respect for the law.

If we do not take concerted action to stem the tide of lawlessness, we will all soon be engulfed in a maelstrom from which we cannot save ourselves or our republic.

And if the police become demoralized and abandon their posts, who will man the ramparts?

Walter J. Eno

Scarborough

