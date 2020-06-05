We are a retired couple in Florida who had to cancel our long-anticipated visit to Maine this summer because of COVID-19. Despite our sadness, we applaud your 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors and wish our governor had half as much good sense as Gov. Mills on this subject.
I was extremely disappointed to read, however, that President Trump, who steadfastly refuses to wear a mask and scoffs at the idea of social distancing, is apparently being allowed to come in to the state with his entourage to tour a factory and possibly have a political “rally” with his doting supporters.
He is the poster boy for noncompliance with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s spot-on epidemiological cautions. So why on earth is he being allowed to waltz in to the state with no restrictions and spread both his venom and germs to the citizens of Maine?
Claire Zaiser
Jacksonville, Fla.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Mainely Media
Absentee voting for July 14 election encouraged
-
Forecaster Opinion
Over Easy: Virtual graduation speech to the virtual class of 2020
-
Times Record
David Treadwell: Trump hits a new low
-
Times Record Opinion
John Micek: ‘If you want law and order, give us justice!’
-
Times Record
Graduation 2020: Wiscasset Middle High School
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.