GORHAM – Dorothy “Dottie” M. (Rich) Andersen-Gillis, 89, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020.Born in Portland on January 4, 1931, the daughter of Lewis E. and Elna K. Rich. She attended South Portland Schools and graduated from the Waynflete School as well as Lasell Junior College in Massachusetts.As a young woman, she and her cousin, Carolyn Morong, started a social club for themselves and their friends. They met faithfully each month throughout their lives, enjoying dinners, shows, fundraising and their friendships. She went to work for New York Life and Suburban Propane before marrying her first husband, the late Torben K. Andersen and raising two children. After her children were born she volunteered her time as a Brownie Leader, Cub Scout leader, library volunteer as well as volunteering many years at the Sweetser Home in Saco. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and family at the family camp on Sebago Lake. She travelled extensively world-wide and enjoyed helping with the family travel business. Later, when she had grandchildren, she loved playing a mean game of Skip-Bo with the boys, showing no mercy in her quest to win! Later in life, she married Jack Gillis, a lifelong friend. They each had a great sense of humor that played off each other. As their health declined, they moved to the Gorham House, where they continued to enjoy life together until Jack’s passing in 2015.Dorothy is survived by her two children, Kirsten Davis,and her husband, Chuck, of Casco, and her son, Craig Andersen of Windham, Maine. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Cameron (Andrea) Davis of Mass., Brett Davis of Va., Colin Andersen of Pa., and Jens Andersen, of N.Y. She is also survived by several cousins and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Gorham House for the exceptional care they’ve provided over the years. They understood and encouraged her playful humor and truly felt more like family than simply care-givers.At Dottie’s request there will be no funeral. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland on July 3, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to Gorham House for their Employee Donation Fund, 50 New Portland Road, Gorham, Maine 04038, or to your local ASPCA.

