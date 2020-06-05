Victoria “Toria” Piehl 1928 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – We lost our beloved wife, mother and sister, surrounded by love, on May 29, 2020, at her home in Brunswick. Toria lived a long, wonderful, fulfilling and fun life from her birth on November 26, 1928, in Boulder, Colorado. She grew up in several areas in the West and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at University of Wyoming. It was there that she met and married her husband, Donald Piehl in 1953. Toria and Don moved to Hampstead, N.H., in 1963 where they raised their two children and made lifelong friendships. From the Gourmet Group to cruising the coast of Maine in their sailboat, times were good. Toria taught Art at Hampstead Central School where she influenced many young minds with her creativity. Toria and Don loved Maine and sailing. In 1977 they built a house on the coast in Harpswell, Maine. Toria was very happy here and developed many cherished friendships. She volunteered as a docent at Bowdoin College Art and Arctic Museums. Toria was an accomplished artist specializing in watercolor and was a member of the Casco Bay Art League. Toria loved every inch of her home in Harpswell and loved to entertain, especially, Easter for the family with prizes for everyone after the Easter egg hunt. Toria loved a good book and reading aloud in her theatrical manner to anyone who would listen. She loved Broadway musicals, bloodies on the deck, traveling, especially, Great Britain and riverboat cruising. Toria loved her Westie dogs, an annual spring drive with her daughter, Jack Nicholson, Willie Nelson and cocktail hour toasting “Dilly Dilly!” Toria had a quick sense of humor and her laugh was contagious. She loved her family and will be truly missed by her husband, Donald of Brunswick, Maine, whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Daughter, Linda Connors of West Newbury, Mass. and her husband John; son, Douglas Piehl of Freeport, Maine and his wife Laura; sister, Sylvia Maley of Sun City Center, Fla., and her husband, Howie; and grandchildren, Joe, Marina, Noa, Tessa and Nelson. Also survived by two nieces and three nephews and many devoted friends. Toria’s family would like to thank the staff at Horizon’s Living Center in Brunswick, Maine, where she and Don resided for the past two-and-a-half years. Special thanks to Kathy Baxter and Kaitlyn who became special friends. Also thank you to Chans Hospice who got to know Toria and cared for her in her last days, with special thanks to Michele. On a personal note; Mom was my best friend, my matron of honor, confidant and partner in crime. I treasure our 66 years together. Toria was an extra special person and a large void is left for those who loved her. There will be no services. Arrangements were by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations can be made in her name to Coastal Humane Society,190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, Maine 04011 or Chans Home Health and Hospice 60 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, ME 04011.

