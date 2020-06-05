Regional School Unit 21 residents are invited to a virtual Community Cafe at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 to share thoughts, concerns and priorities about the reopening of schools in the fall.

Through a facilitated conversation led by Interim Assistant Superintendent Meg Parkhurst, families will have an opportunity to share thoughts on district operations, social emotional learning and distance learning practices.

RSU 21 officials said each topic will be discussed for 20 minutes. Participants will be given up to 2 minutes to share responses in an effort to encourage many voices in the conversation.

Those who do not get a chance to speak on a topic (or have additional thoughts) will be invited to share feedback, suggestions and concerns to the host via chat options. The virtual Community Cafe will be livestreamed and recorded. Additional questions and feedback can also be sent to the full board at [email protected]

For instructions on joining the online meeting, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o-xHHx1JL-oEIUe2CVURKHPY6QBs297A/view.

Residents can also join the meeting by phone at 1-929-436-2866 (Meeting ID: 962 1191 5312).

