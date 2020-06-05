Ryanne Cox is the daughter of Kevin and Stacey Cox. Ryanne was the girls cross country captain and a member of the National Honor Society and Math Team. During all four years of high school she participated in the cross country and track programs, as well as swimming in her senior year. Honors and/or awards that Ryanne has received in high school include being recognized as a Commended Student by the National Merit Organization, earned magna cum laude on the Latin III National Latin Exam, and earned AP Honors with distinction. Ryanne will be attending Lehigh University in the fall to study electrical engineering.

Kellie Guerette is the daughter of Dana and Laurie Guerette. Kellie was a member of the National Honor Society as well as an active volunteer. During all four years of high school she participated in the soccer, swimming, and tennis programs. She served as captain of the swim and tennis teams her senior year. Honors and/or awards that Kellie has received in high school include captain’s award, varsity letters, spanish excellence award, seal of biliteracy, and All-Academic sports awards. Kellie will be attending Stonehill College in the fall to study health sciences and pre-dentistry.

Ellie Walker is the daughter of Allison and Todd Walker. Ellie was a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, and Model UN, serving as president of Model UN her senior year. During high school, she volunteered at Maine Medical Center and participated in the skiing and swimming programs. Honors and awards Ellie has received in high school include the Brandeis Book Award, honors/high honors every semester, and academic awards. Ellie will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall.

Jacob Lewis is the son of Amanda Morin and Matthew Lewis. Jacob was the editor-in-chief of the Four Corners Yearbook, and a member of both the Red Storm Broadcasting Team and the National Honor Society. During all four years of high school, he photographed school sports and events for the yearbook. Honors Lewis has received in high school include the RIT Computing

Medal and Scholarship, the AP Scholar with Distinction award, publication in the national magazine Educational Leadership, and recognition of his photography and videography work from the Scarborough School Board each year. Lewis will be attending the Honors College at Hofstra University in the fall.

Rachel Peterson is the daughter of Matthew and Catherine Peterson. Rachel was the secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the Buddy System, Interact Club, and Reading Team. During all four years of high school Rachel played the flute in band and participated in soccer and track. Outside of school she worked at Len Libby Candies and led a middle school girl’s Bible study at Eastpoint Christian Church. Honors that Rachel has received in high school include High Honor Roll, Spanish Excellence, and the Williams College book award. Rachel will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall to study communications.

Taylor Hubert is the daughter of Larry and Kathleen Hubert. Taylor was a member of the National Honor Society her senior year. She was on the varsity fall cheerleading team all four years of high school and served as co-captain her senior year. Honors and/or awards that Taylor has received in high school include Outstanding Student award from the English department at SHS her freshman year and the Coaches Award her junior year. She will be attending the University of New England this fall with an intended major in Dental Hygiene.

Allison Weymouth is the daughter of Lisa and Scott Weymouth. Allison was a member of Key Club and National Honor Society, and she also spent time volunteering at Wentworth School. During all four years of high school she was a member of Scarborough Dance Center’s competition team and has received awards for her tap solos. Awards that Allison has received in high school include a book award from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Allison will be attending the University of Maine in the fall to study biochemistry on a pre-med track.

Josh Baba is the son of Patti and Chris Baba. Josh was a co-founder of the Scarborough Business Club, and a member of the National Honor Society and Natural Helpers. Josh participated in lacrosse for all four years, serving as captain his junior season, and also ran for two seasons on the indoor track team. Josh will attend Bowdoin College in the fall where he plans to major in Economics and Government.

Sophie Poirier is the daughter of Eric Poirier and Caroline Rodrigue. During high school, Sophie participated in Seeds of Peace, served as State Outreach Director of March For Our Lives Maine, and was the Vice President of her 4-H club. She received the George Eastman Young Leaders Award from SHS, and was a two-time recipient of a New England 4-H award, the Mac MacDonald Perpetual Award. Sophie will be attending American University in the fall.

Bambi Zhuang is the daughter of Zhaohui Luo and Zailong Zhuang. She was the captain of Speech and Debate and the Editor-in-Chief of the Red Storm Gazette. She was stage crew for the One Acts production of the “Christmas Carol,” where they placed second overall, and participated in the National Honor Society. She played field hockey for two years while attending South Burlington High School, where one season she scored one-third of the goals, and after moving back to Scarborough, she continued to play rugby for all four years of her high school career. She was honored to be the Class of 2020’s Salutatorian and was awarded the Senior of the Year award for Debate (she is thankful that those late nights and early mornings paid off). Bambi will be attending Northeastern University in the Explore Program to figure out what she wants to do with her life.

Evan Gurry is the son of Bob and Cindy Gurry. Evan is a member of the National Honor Society, founding member of the SHS Pep Band, and four year member of the SHS Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble and competitive Jazz Ensemble. Evan earned academic honor roll throughout high school and earned awards as a percussionist in the District Honors Band and in Jazz competitions. Evan was also on the Swim Team all four years of high school and received his Black Belt in karate. Evan will be attending Northeastern University in Boston with plans to major in Bioengineering.

Aaron Mooney is the son of Joanna and Mark Mooney. Aaron was a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. He played baseball all three high school seasons and was part of the State championship team in 2019. As a senior, Aaron was named to the SMAA All-Academic Team. He volunteered with Portland’s Wayside Family Meal Food Program and The Locker Project. Aaron received the Innovation and Creativity Book Award from RIT and received honors and high honors recognition in all four years of high school. Aaron will be attending Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, Renee Crown Honors Program in the Fall.

William Dunham is the son of Brian and Debra Dunham. He is the co-founder of Scarborough Business Club and a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, and Interact Club. Throughout his time in high school, he regularly volunteered for the Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine. William Dunham has received the Xerox Innovation and Information Technology Award as well as multiple awards for is performances on the National Latin Exam. William Dunham will be attending the University of Maine in the fall.

Hailey Orff is the daughter of Lisa and Chris Orff. She was the President of Storm for a Cure, Vice President of Interact Club, and a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. During her senior year, she was a partner on Scarborough High School’s Unified Basketball Team. Hailey has earned the Excellence in Environmental Science award and the Excellence in AP Chemistry award, as well as the Dartmouth College Book Award. She was also the recipient of four Latin awards, with the highest honor being Maxima Cum Laude. Hailey will be attending Colgate University in the fall with an intended major in molecular biology on a pre-medical track.

Vanessa DiRisi is the daughter of Donald DiRisi and Liliana Hoyos. Vanessa received honors and high honors throughout all of high school. She was an active member of the Key Club, Math Team, and the National Honor Society. She received the University of Rochester Academic Achievement Book Award and the Presidential Award from Maine Medical Center. She also volunteered hundreds of hours at the Animal Refuge League and Maine Medical Center. She ran outdoor and indoor track, as well as cross country throughout high school. Vanessa will be running track and cross country at the University of Southern Maine, where she plans to major in biochemistry on the pre-med track.

Maya Brooks is the daughter of Rich Brooks and Cybele Brooks. Maya was the vice president of National Honors Society and a member of Key Club and Model United Nations. For all four years she was a member of the volleyball team and senior year she was a co-captain leading the team to the state finals. Her junior year she received the Social Studies Award and achieved honors for all four years of high school. Maya Brooks will be attending Muhlenberg College in the fall.

Jillian Cote is the daughter of Kevin and Elizabeth Cote. Jillian held the position of class secretary for four years. She is a member of the National Honor Society, co- president of Model United Nations, and a member of Key Club and Natural Helpers. Jillian played field hockey for four years and was named to the Academic All-State team. She also participated in both the track and tennis programs. Jillian received a Gold Key and a Silver Key from the Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards for her work. As a junior, she received the George Washington University Book Award. Jillian will be attending Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University in the fall.

Madison Marinko is the daughter of Kyle Marinko and Katie Hall. Madison is a member of the National Honor Society and the Buddy System, as well as a volunteer youth soccer coach. During all four years of high school she participated in the soccer and track programs where she was a captain for both teams her senior year. Honors that Madison has received in high school include the MPA Principal’s Award, the Cornell Book Award, All-Academic and second team All-Conference for soccer and Coach’s Award for two seasons of track. Madison will be attending Boston University in the fall.

Emily Johnson is the daughter of Ray and Susan Johnson. Emily was the treasurer for the National Honor Society, a board member for Key Club, and a member of Interact Club, Buddy System, and Model United Nations. During all four years of high school, she participated in the soccer program, serving as varsity co-captain senior year and leading her team to a state championship game. Emily also participated in alpine skiing, lacrosse, and indoor and outdoor track. Athletic honors Emily has received include recognition through the Maine Soccer Coaches for soccer by being named to the All-Academic, All-Conference, All-State, and All-Region teams. Other honors and awards that Emily received during high school were Top English Student in 10th grade and the Wellesley College Book Award as a junior. Emily will be attending Hobart and William Smith Colleges in the fall, studying Biology on a Pre-Med track, and playing soccer there as well.

Connor Canatsey is the son of David and Jessica Canatsey. During the first three years of high school, he was a member of the Math Team and was a two-time recipient of the Math Team Coach’s Award. He was recognized with the Phi Beta Kappa Award, as well as outstanding student in mathematics his junior year. Connor spent his senior year studying mathematics at Clarkson University where he will continue his education in the fall.

Meredith Winslow is the daughter of Frank and Nicole Winslow. Meredith is the Vice President of the Senior Class and a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, and Storm for a Cure. During all four years of high school she participated in the volleyball and outdoor track programs, serving as captain of the volleyball team her junior and senior year. Honors that Meredith has received in high school include the SMAA All Academic award, the Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award, and the Scarborough Art Department Award. Meredith will be attending Elon University next year as a member of the Business Fellows program.

Jin Shu Yi was born in the city of Maoming, Guangdong Province, People’s Republic of China. She immigrated to the United States when she was 10 months old, becoming an American citizen the moment her plane touched down at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. This September, she will matriculate at Bates College where she will major in biochemistry. Her ambition is to repay the love, good fortune, and generosity she has enjoyed here by devoting her career to public health. She is the daughter of Cindy and David Greeley.

Katherine Mueller is the daughter of Jim and Julie Mueller. Katherine was a member of the volleyball team and National Honor Society, as well as a member of Natural Helpers and the band program. Katherine will be attending Southern Maine Community College in the fall.

Madison Blanche is the daughter of Susan and Willard Blanche. Madison was Valedictorian of her class as well as a member of the National Honor Society, Buddy System, Student Council, and Key Club, and served as a volunteer youth soccer and basketball coach. During all four years of high school she participated in soccer and basketball, serving as captain of the basketball team her junior and senior years. Honors that Madison has received in high school include the Harvard Book Award, National Merit Scholarship, SMAA 1st Team and All-Defensive Team for basketball, McDonald’s All-State basketball team, SMAA All-Citizenship Team for soccer, and SMAA Student Athlete of the year for basketball. Madison will be attending Dartmouth College in the fall.

Brooke Leeman is the daughter of Denine and Stephen Leeman. During all four years of high school she participated in volleyball. Honors and/or awards that Brooke has received in high school include the Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit and the Scarborough High School Art Purchase Award. Brooke Leeman will be attending Boston College majoring in biochemistry and pre-med in the fall.

