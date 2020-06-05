Harvey Reid + Joyce Anderson
8 p.m. June 5. YouTube.
Spend part of your Friday night with Maine musicians Harvey Reid and Joyce Anderson. Reid is an award-winning guitarist and autoharp player and Anderson plays violin. Both of them also sing. Reid and Anderson have both released several solo albums, and they recently collaborated on “The Song Train: 56 Two-Chord Songs Anyone Can Play,” which is a four-CD set and 80-page hardcover book.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Maine Street, Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles