Harvey Reid + Joyce Anderson

8 p.m. June 5. YouTube.

Spend part of your Friday night with Maine musicians Harvey Reid and Joyce Anderson. Reid is an award-winning guitarist and autoharp player and Anderson plays violin. Both of them also sing. Reid and Anderson have both released several solo albums, and they recently collaborated on “The Song Train: 56 Two-Chord Songs Anyone Can Play,” which is a four-CD set and 80-page hardcover book.

