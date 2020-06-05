Curtis R. Fogg Sr., 31, of Windham was arrested on May 20 on charges of falsifying physical evidence and aggravated assault.

Ryan C. Ashey, 25, of Scarborough was arrested on May 22 on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Rebecca L. Elliott, 25, of Portland was arrested on May 22 on a charge of operating while license suspended.

Evan J. Ward, 25, of Gray was arrested on May 24 on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Ryan F. Hanson, 45, of Windham was arrested on May 25 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.

Kaci N. Munson, 33, of Lincoln was arrested on May 25 on a charge of assault.

Miranda A. Parsons, 27, of Edgecomb was arrested on May 25 on charges of assault and violating condition of release.

Veexay Dethsy, 28, of South Portland was arrested on May 28 on a charge of operating after license suspended.

Amy M. Jameson, 35, of Windham was arrested on May 30 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A male, 16, was arrested on May 31 on a charge of illegal transport of drugs by a minor.

