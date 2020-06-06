SACO — Police in Saco said a Gorham man sustained minor injuries Saturday afternoon when his car struck a house and then came to rest in the yard of a Buxton Road property.

No one in the home was hurt, and the house had minor damage, Sgt. Chris Hardiman said. The driver, Matthew Davis, 32, was treated at the scene.

Saco police and fire departments responded to the one-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m. Hardiman said the initial investigation showed that the eastbound vehicle crossed the westbound lane, left the roadway and struck the house before coming to rest on the lawn.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Davis was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with a revoked license and violation of bail conditions.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 25.

