ALFRED – Richard Gagne II, born on July 3, 1982 in Biddeford, Maine died unexpectedly on June 3, 2020.Richard graduated from Thornton Academy in 2001. He and his high school sweetheart, Jamie Tatlock Gagne, were the proud parents of four beautiful children. Richard, Jamie and the kids loved to go camping, fishing, hiking and bike riding.The true measure of Richard was his devoted love for his wife and children. He was a man of few words with a heart as big as the ocean. The last five years, Richard worked at Lafayette Properties as part of the maintenance team. He also enjoyed doing carpentry jobs on the side. This sudden tragic loss has devastated his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. He’s survived by his wife, Jamie; daughter, Saige; and sons, Ricky, Kamden and Dawson. He also leaves behind his mother, Cindy Stone, his brother, Keith and sisters; Vanessa and Ashley and his nephew Westley. A memorial service for Richard will be held at the Hope Memorial Chapel at 480 Elm Street in Biddeford on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Afterwards the family is hosting a repast at 11 Darling Way, Waterboro, Maine 04087 where all will be welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his families GoFundMe: http://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-the-gagne-family

