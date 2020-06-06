WISCASSET — Protesters gathered along the side of the road by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office in Wiscasset Friday afternoon in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, calling for an end of police brutality against people of color.

There were no speeches or chants. The demonstration was peaceful, drawing nearly continuous drone of supportive honking of car horns.

However, Steven Peaslee and two others brought their rifles to the protest and stood near the memorial across the street from the police station.

Peaslee said he “has no ill intent” and isn’t opposed to the protesters’ message but has heard reports of protests spiraling into vandalism and wanted to ensure no one defaced the memorial that honors everyone from Wiscasset who served in the military.

That scene was not unique to Wiscasset. Black Lives Matter protesters in rural Indiana on Monday encountered 21 bystanders, eight armed with rifles, along a bike path, according to an article in Politico. And in Stateville, North Carolina, a man was arrested for intimidating protesters with an AR-15 rifle, according to WCNC TV.

In Wiscasset Friday, Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett walked along the line of protesters, thanking them for coming.

“I think what they’re doing is important,” said Brackett. “They’re expressing their fundamental right to protest and I’m thankful they’re here. … I think the issue needs to be talked about.”

Brackett said Peaslee has the right to hold his licensed firearm while peacefully standing near the memorial just like the protesters have the right to peacefully demonstrate against police brutality along the side of the road.

Sara Wright said she was intimidated by Peaslee’s gun at first when she crossed the street to protest on the other side of the road, but said she quickly learned they weren’t interested in hurting anyone and weren’t counter-protesters. Wright said they struck up a friendly conversation and the men gave her a bottle of water to help battle the heat.

Bracket said his officers received training in de-escalation and try to use force a little as possible, but using force is often part of the job.

“I would love it if my officers could go through their entire career without using force,” he said. “We use force a lot throughout the year, but unnecessary force isn’t condoned or tolerated. We’re trying to do the right thing.”

On Wednesday, the Maine criminal justice community, which includes the Maine Sheriffs Association, released a statement condemning the actions of the officers responsible for Floyd’s death and promised to “thoroughly review our policies and procedures” while remaining transparent and “eliminating police cultures that condone any social injustices.”

“Maine law enforcement officers can and must do better,” they wrote. “We will continue to enhance our training to include important topics, such as implicit bias, to ensure that we support a system that guarantees equal justice under the law to every Maine resident.”

Some demonstrators met in the Shaw’s parking lot in Wiscasset at 4 p.m. to tape “Black Lives Matter” signs to their cars, then drove three miles north on Route 1 to the sheriff’s office. Some joined the group of about 75 demonstrating near the office while others drove back and forth by the protests several times, adding to the already steady flow of traffic along the heavily-traveled road.

A woman who identified herself as Rocky Coastlines said she organized the protest to demand an end to racial injustice, systemic discrimination and “support and offer solidarity to the black community.”

The demonstration was held on what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor was shot and killed by police in Lousiville, Kentucky, in March when officers entered her apartment to conduct a search warrant while she was sleeping.

“Breonna Taylor’s and George Floyd’s murders are indicative of the police violence inflicted on black and brown bodies every day,” Coastlines said. “Today, we say her name, and the name of George Floyd, and acknowledge the thousands more whose names we do not say and do not know.”

This protest and many others nationwide were sparked by a video of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, although Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Cassidy Hick said she came to the demonstration to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and show “there’s support everywhere, even in a small town in Maine.”

Several demonstrators said they weren’t protesting against the Lincoln County police in particular, but police brutality as a whole. Kyle Foster said he hopes to see police reform, such as additional de-escalation training for police officers, in response to the numerous protests across the U.S.

“Just because we don’t see police violence here doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist in this country,” added Gabe Dijiacomo. “It’s time for things to change.”

The demonstration in Wiscasset rounded off a week of protests in the Midcoast and across the state. The day before, Brunswick saw its second protest and on Monday people gathered in Bath to demonstrate in front of the county courthouse and police station.