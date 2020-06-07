Four people were arrested in Sanford on Saturday morning, but the arrests appear to be unrelated to Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Gowen Park that had put the community on edge due to the possibility of violence.

Several Maine State Police troopers, acting on a tip, went to a home on Wings Way in Sanford around 10 a.m. looking for Devin Goodale, 26, of Sanford, who had eluded authorities for two months on a warrant for allegedly violating his probation.

Related About 400 people march peacefully at Sanford protest

When troopers arrived they discovered Goodale hiding inside a shed in the home’s backyard. Two other individuals – Raymond Dashnaw, 35, and Kristy Sibley, 42, both of Sanford – were hiding out with Goodale. Dashnaw is a New Hampshire fugitive wanted on drug possession charges and Sibley was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin, according to a news release posted on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

After arresting the people in the shed, troopers entered the home, where they found a man and a woman from the Bronx, New York, in the basement.

Rafael Abreu, 26, was under a court order to have no contact with the woman state police found him with, an order connected to a previous domestic violence arrest. Abreu was arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of his release. The four individuals were transported to the York County Jail in Alfred, where Sibley’s bail was set at $500 cash. Goodale, Dashnaw and Abreu were denied bail.

Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly Jr. posted a letter Sunday on the police department’s Facebook page thanking the public for their cooperation during Saturday’s protest. No arrests were made in connection with the protest, according to Connolly, but the chief said some businesses posted armed men outside their storefronts.

Connolly denied rumors on social media that said the armed men were hired by the police department to assist. “This is not true and we would never ask non law enforcement to patrol the city and participate in vigilantism. We knew of businesses that had armed citizens outside them. They were not affiliated with any police agency.”

About 400 people attended the protest in Sanford.

Related Headlines About 400 people march peacefully at Sanford protest

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: