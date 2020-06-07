What can we do when children and teens see murder, harassment and arrests of black and brown boys and men? When the president incites violence and our judicial system looks away from wrongdoing by officers and citizens, kids need ways to use their power.

With teens, share NPR’s animated shorts from storycorps.org, watch Trevor Noah’s excellent response to George Floyd’s murder and his “The Daily Social Distancing Show,” then take a drive together to discuss whatever came up.

For young kids, share stories about you or your friend who stood up with and/or for someone else. Read a picture book, then ask what he/she would do. Use curbside pickup to borrow library books by Ezra Jack Keats, Leo and Diane Dillon, Jerry and Andrea Davis Pinkney and Patricia Polacco. Polacco’s books “Pink and Say,” “Chicken Sunday” and “Holes in the Sky” bring strangers together, who become friends.

Read about Ruby Bridges in a picture book or her own book, “Through My Eyes.” She was 6 when directed to integrate a segregated school alone. Plant or cook with a friend, accompany a classmate on a walk, learn about each other’s traditions, put a sign in your window, write a song, exchange stories, address the city council or write to the editor together.

I’m a white privileged woman and teacher with a lot to learn. As a teacher with an aim to help young kids find and use their power for good, I show them my own ways and ask them what actions they want to take.

Jennifer Mckendry

Hallowell

