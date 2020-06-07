I am angry, and so are thousands of people in Portland, and millions across the nation.

We are angry that the problem of police violence against people of color persists after all these years. We are angry that another black person has been murdered by the peace officers who are sworn to protect us.

Civil disobedience and street protests are powerful, legitimate and appropriate methods for manifesting that anger. I support continued protests in Portland, and across the nation, until the time when the root problem is understood and addressed. However, violence diminishes the power of these protests, dilutes the message and diverts the anger.

The violence perpetrated by protesters is counterproductive, steals the legitimacy of the action and erodes support for the movement.

To the protesters in Portland, and around the globe, I would say: Stay powerful by staying peaceful.

Bob McKillop

Portland

