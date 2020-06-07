I am angry, and so are thousands of people in Portland, and millions across the nation.
We are angry that the problem of police violence against people of color persists after all these years. We are angry that another black person has been murdered by the peace officers who are sworn to protect us.
Civil disobedience and street protests are powerful, legitimate and appropriate methods for manifesting that anger. I support continued protests in Portland, and across the nation, until the time when the root problem is understood and addressed. However, violence diminishes the power of these protests, dilutes the message and diverts the anger.
The violence perpetrated by protesters is counterproductive, steals the legitimacy of the action and erodes support for the movement.
To the protesters in Portland, and around the globe, I would say: Stay powerful by staying peaceful.
Bob McKillop
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Dine In Maine: Beyond Oodles, some exciting noodles
-
Recipes
Homefront: Even in times of stress, a cookie can help
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Pretty, tender and mild, Swiss chard deserves more love
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Plant perennial fruits and vegetables to be well-stocked for years
-
Food
Cook like a Mainah with three new Maine cookbooks
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.