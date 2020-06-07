Obituary: Ellen Oddi Peoples PORTLAND - Ellen Oddi Peoples, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on May 21, 2020, at 5 p.m., ...

Obituary: Betty Ann Pierce AUBURN - Betty Ann Pierce, 87, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Clover Manor in Auburn, Maine, after a ...

Obituary: Doris S. Wood (Rivard) GORHAM - Doris S. Wood (Rivard), 66, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Doris was born in Sanford ...

Obituary: Sandra Scully YARMOUTH - Sandra Scully, 89, of Yarmouth, died peacefully in her home on June 3, 2020, surrounded by her three sons, ...

Obituary: Gloria Allen Fraser McKay KENNEBUNKPORT - Gloria Allen Fraser McKay, born February 24, 1937, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 30, 2020, surrounded by family ...

Obituary: Ruth A. King CASCO - Ruth A. King, 61, of Casco, Maine, passed away surrounded by family on May 24, 2020.She was born September ...

Obituary: James Elwood Stevens GORHAM - James Elwood Stevens, 81, was born May 29, 1939 and passed May 31, 2020, at the Seaside Health ...