The New York Times on Sunday announced the resignation of Editorial Page editor James Bennet, who held the position since May 2016, and the reassignment of his deputy Jim Dao to the newsroom.

The announcement comes days after the newspaper published an opinion article from Sen. Tom Cotton, R.-Ark., titled “Send in the Troops,” which called for military intervention in U.S. cities wracked by protests over police violence.

Soon, dozens of New York Times staffers publicly denounced their newspaper’s decision to run it, calling it dangerous and containing assertions debunked as misinformation by The Times’s own reporting. Internally, staffers called for greater transparency, and several of the newspaper’s sections held intense meetings.

Bennet and the paper’s publisher initially defended the move, arguing that the editorial page needed to include diverse viewpoints. But by Thursday, The Times said it was the result of a “rushed editorial process” and “did not meet our standards.” A lengthy editor’s note to the op-ed was added.

Neither the official statement from The Times nor an email from publisher A.G. Sulzberger sent to Times staffers about the shake-up mentioned Cotton’s editorial specifically. The latter stated, “Last week we saw a significant breakdown in our editing process, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years.”

Bennet’s four-year tenure as the editorial page editor for The Times, one that included a Pulitzer Prize. He also was considered as one of a handful of potential successors to Executive Editor Dean Baquet, who has said he plans to step down in a few years.

He also oversaw the section during a share of controversies, including one that led to legal action by Sarah Palin, who accused The Times of linking her to the 2011 shooting of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (The Times issued a correction), and an op-ed by conservative columnist Bret Stephens, in which he seemed to compare a professor calling him a bedbug on Twitter to the Nazis’s treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

The Times had reported that Bennet, despite his initial defense of the Cotton essay, did not read it before publication. Dao, his succesor, told staffers in an internal Slack conversation that he had read the piece, and that it was fact-checked.

