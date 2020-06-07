CAPE ELIZABETH – Frances Banks was a modest person who told her family that she did not want an obituary; only a simple announcement saying “Frances died”. She lived a long, distinguished, and very impactful life, however, and her story deserves to be told … Frances Jordan Banks, (nee Frances Evangeline Jordan), daughter of Raymond and Vesta Jordan, succumbed to COVID-19 on May 30, 2020, just shy of her 102nd birthday. She was born July 15, 1918. She grew up in Cape Elizabeth, and she was a direct descendant of the town’s original 17th century settlers. She graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1936 and the State Street Hospital School of Nursing in 1939. Frances had numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she followed with genuine interest, and all of them idolized and looked upon her as the grand matriarch of the family.Frances enjoyed recounting warm stories about her childhood, especially of riding with her beloved grandfather to inspect the family farm and neighboring properties. As a young woman, she studied nursing and aspired “to see the world”, so she enlisted in the U.S. Army, was commissioned as a Lieutenant, and joined four of her younger brothers in serving her country during World War II. She was disappointed that her first duty station was Fort Williams, only three miles from her home. After nine months at Fort Williams, however, she was transferred to India near Calcutta and served at the 94th Station Hospital as Head Nurse supporting the 462nd Bombardment Group that was flying B-29 Superfortress missions over the “Burma Hump” into China and Japan.After the war, Frances continued her education at University of Pennsylvania where she earned a degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse in Pennsylvania for a number of years before accepting a position as Director of Nursing at the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in Portland. When the State of Maine started a new state-wide program in Practical Nursing, Frances moved to Augusta to lead the program as Director. The program expanded to Aroostook State Teachers College in Presque Isle where she moved to become Director of the Licensed Practical Nursing program. She rounded out her career as Chief Administrator of Aroostook Health Center and Skilled Nursing Facility in Mars Hill.While living and working in The County, a friend introduced her to Athill Banks, a well-known Aroostook potato farmer. She and Athill married, and they created an idyllic home together in Mars Hill where they warmly hosted a seemingly continuous stream of relatives visiting from southern Maine and beyond. Following Athill’s death in 1978, she continued participating actively in the community and living on her own in Mars Hill into her 90s. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Mars Hill and a driving force behind establishment of the Mars Hill Community Cupboard.Frances was famous for her amazing ginger snap cookies, legendary fishing skills, and keen interest in spotting wildlife, including occasional black bears at her back door. Her loving family will miss her twinkling eyes, love of chocolate, and delicious lobster roll. We will miss her characteristic stubbornness, too.Frances was the oldest of seven children and is predeceased by her brothers, Lloyd, Ernest, Eveleth, and Alvin. She is survived by her loving sister, Clara Appleton and brother, Lester Jordan, her loving stepniece, Penny Hickey and Penny’s children (to whom she was “Grammy”), and three generations of nieces and nephews who adored her.A graveside service will be held at a date to be determined.The family would like to thank the many County friends and neighbors who kept an eye on Frances and brought her meals in her last years living in Mars Hill. After she moved to Cape Elizabeth, she looked forward to visits from her County friends. Those visits made her day. We would also like to thank sincerely the doctors, nurses and chaplain at Maine Medical Center who provided truly compassionate care and also stood in for family that could not visit due to the COVID restrictions.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aroostook County Food Bank Program by addressing them as follows:In memory ofFrances BanksCatholic CharitiesDevelopment OfficeP.O. Box 10660Portland, ME 04104-6060

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous