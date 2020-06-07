SCARBOROUGH – John Marsh, 63, of Scarborough, Maine, was called home to God on May 28, 2020, after a valiant 14-month battle with the complications of a stroke. Jack, as he was known to family and friends, was born on February 16, 1957, in Milo, Maine. He shared his birthday with both his mother and eventually with his mother and father-in-law as that date was the day of their wedding. It made Jack and Anne feel as if they were connected from the beginning. Jack was the beloved husband of 35 years of Anne Marsh, loving father of William and Joe Marsh, brother to Joe Marsh, uncle to Michael and Meagan Hebert, and Zoe Pasternack Marsh, great uncle to Benjamin and Holden Hebert, godfather to Amy Kane, Meagan Hebert and Jillian Magee.After going to school at St. Dominic’s and Cheverus, and graduating from USM, Jack began his career in the insurance world as a workers’ comp auditor working for Hanover Insurance, Maryland Casualty, Acadia and Assurant. He worked at Disability Reinsurance Management Services (DRMS) for fifteen years, which became Sun Life Insurance. He achieved his AICPA designation.As a youngster, he had wonderful memories of summers spent in Brownville Junction with his paternal grandparents and cousins. Peaks Island also held a close place in his heart. He enjoyed many memorable and fun events there with his Mom’s side of the family; became engaged on the island and brought his sons on vacation there to experience the magic of the island, as he and his brother and cousins had. As a proper Mainer, Jack was a true New England Sports fan, being a diehard Red Sox fan and Patriots fan as well as a Celtics and Bruins fan. He made sure to bring his boys to several Fenway games. Some of our most fun memories were of the trips to Foxborough to see the Patriots in person. Jack was soft spoken and introverted but we learned many things from sharing our life with him. Over the last 14 months we saw Jack display incredible patience, perseverance, strength. He never complained about his situation. He had always demonstrated a strong work ethic and resilience during the years he was fighting various medical conditions. He modelled volunteerism in his coaching of baseball and basketball as well as his school volunteerism through the years. Jack was a parishioner of long standing at St. John Holy Cross Church. He was a former President of the Home and School Association with his wife and was the leader of several memorable Holy Cross School Auctions. Jack was the institutional memory of our family – he could remember names, places, times, events and how to drive the best back roads to any location. Maple Sugar Sundays, Columbus Days at OOB, Holy Cross School Auctions and Christmas Fairs, countless family trips to Storyland, Santa’s Village, Disneyland, Universal, Disney World, to the California cousins, Saturday night movies. We have had our life with John cut short but it is still one with many wonderful times to recall. John received care since his stroke from numerous amazing providers and caregivers and rehab specialists from Maine Medical Center, New England Rehabilitation Hospital, Cedar’s Nursing Home. As of last November, he was able to be home through the care and support of Jess and Cam from Home Instead and the team from Northern Lights. We would like to thank all of the people who crossed our path on this journey for their care, expertise, and support. We also thank God who sustained us all. John was predeceased by his parents, John F. and Margaret R. “Peggy” (Joyce) Marsh. He is survived by his wife, Anne Marsh; and his sons, William J. and Joseph M Marsh all of Scarborough. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph J. Marsh of Santa Barbara, California. Visiting hours celebrating Jack’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m., at the Chapel on Thursday, June 11, 2020 followed by a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.Attendees are requested to wear a mask at all services. Per state restrictions, up to 50 people will be permitted in the building at any given time. The Funeral Home staff will rotate visitors through to make sure everyone in attendance is able to pay their respects. Social distancing practices are requested to be observed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. John & Holy Cross Church,124 Cottage Road,South Portland, ME 04106,and/or toThe American Lung Association of Maine,122 State Street,Augusta, ME 04330-5615

